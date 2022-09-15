Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

