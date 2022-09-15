Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of TKYMF opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

About Tokuyama

(Get Rating)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

