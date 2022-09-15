Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of TKYMF opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.
About Tokuyama
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.