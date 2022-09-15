thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TKAMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

TKAMY opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.93. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

