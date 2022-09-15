Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THACW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 5,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Thrive Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THACW. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

