TheStreet Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

