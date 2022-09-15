The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 342.9% in August

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 8,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

