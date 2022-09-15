The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.98 and a beta of 0.53. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
