The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Cut by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.91. 6,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,304. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.68.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

