The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
