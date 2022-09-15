The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.78. 1,269,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,488. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

