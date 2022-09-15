The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.33, but opened at $87.53. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 482 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

