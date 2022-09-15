The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 531.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 3.0 %

AZEK opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.