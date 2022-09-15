Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $162.67. 5,840,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,569. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 878.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 284,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 72.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

