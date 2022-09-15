TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TRRVF stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

Featured Stories

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

