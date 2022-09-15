TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
TRRVF stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.95.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerraVest Industries (TRRVF)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.