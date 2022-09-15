Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $2.02 on Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00010108 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $376.23 million and $568,763.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,905,122 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

