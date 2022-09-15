Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 53520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.63).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.51.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Stories

