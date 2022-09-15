Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 156,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,442. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.