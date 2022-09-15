Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 156,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,442. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.