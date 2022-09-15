Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 15,212.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.