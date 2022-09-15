Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.47

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 572083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.