Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $39.12 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,524 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $39,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.