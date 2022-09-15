Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $35.24 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,110,000 after buying an additional 347,955 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

SCHW opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

