Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.30 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $223.89. 47,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

