Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $34,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

TTD opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 908.84, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

