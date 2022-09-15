Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 80,863 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,863 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $68,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $283.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.