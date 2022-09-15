TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Down 2.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.98. 544,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,649,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

TDH Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

Read More

