T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDHOY remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Thursday. 277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763. T&D has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

