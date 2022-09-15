Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.88 ($2.16).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 666.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.32. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17).

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

In related news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). In other news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). Also, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders bought a total of 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603 over the last 90 days.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

