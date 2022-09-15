Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Talon Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.
