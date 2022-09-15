Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,890. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

