Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 208,900 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRLHW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.