Systelligence LLC Purchases 19,464 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 237.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.17. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

