Systelligence LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Systelligence LLC owned about 2.15% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,159. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

