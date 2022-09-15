Systelligence LLC Boosts Position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

LQDI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,708 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

