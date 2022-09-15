SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,089. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

