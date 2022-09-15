Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.1 %

SMCI traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

