Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,674 shares of company stock worth $602,940 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

