Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAUHY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 81,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,975. Straumann has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

