Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 104,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

XRAY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 53,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

