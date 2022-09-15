Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,555,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $500,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,304,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,591,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.02. 112,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,594. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

