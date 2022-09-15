Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

