StockNews.com Lowers Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Hold

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,694. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 195,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

