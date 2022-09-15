StockNews.com Lowers Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Hold

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Mesabi Trust Price Performance
Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,694. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
