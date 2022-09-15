StockNews.com Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

KR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.



