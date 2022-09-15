StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

