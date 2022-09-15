StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
HIL opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
