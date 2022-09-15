StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hill International Price Performance

HIL opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

About Hill International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Stories

