Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 15th (ADBE, ALLY, AMD, AMR, ARNC, ASC, AVB, AVTR, AZN, BAM)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 15th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $388.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $191.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $235.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £110 ($132.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $133.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($30.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $82.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $79.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €161.00 ($164.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $203.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to C$7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $274.33 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $26.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.10 ($4.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price cut by Eight Capital to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$3.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

