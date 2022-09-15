Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 15th (ADBE, ALLY, AMD, AMR, ARNC, ASC, AVB, AVTR, AZN, BAM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 15th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $388.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $191.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $191.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $235.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £110 ($132.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $133.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($30.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $82.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $79.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €161.00 ($164.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $203.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to C$7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $274.33 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $26.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.10 ($4.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price cut by Eight Capital to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$3.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.