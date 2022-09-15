Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at €17.99 ($18.36), but opened at €17.09 ($17.44). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €17.31 ($17.66), with a volume of 1,654 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.08 ($26.62).

Stevanato Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.71.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,933,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

