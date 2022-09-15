Sterling Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 227,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

