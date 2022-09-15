Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 113,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 84,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,053,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 729,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,523,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.