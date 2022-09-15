Sterling Investment Management LLC Buys 137,340 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 15.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.