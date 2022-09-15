Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,735 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. S&P Global makes up about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,869,000 after acquiring an additional 118,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $346.81. The company had a trading volume of 121,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.93 and its 200 day moving average is $366.90.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

